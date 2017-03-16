2,466 'Refugees' from ‘Muslim Ban’ Countries Have Entered U.S. Since Trump Took Office

Amaal Alhaaj is visiting the United States to meet with officials at the United Nations and in Washington D.C. to share how she and others in her delegation are suffering under a reign of terror by radical Islamists in her home country.

“I want the American government to give us the space to explain the reality of Libya and what is happening in Libya,” Amaal told Breitbart News.

She and nine of her colleagues came despite the fact — and because of the fact — that their home country is Libya, one of the six countries included in President Donald Trump’s executive order to temporarily halt the entry of certain people from terror-torn states into the U.S.

As part of the National Movement of Libya (NML), made up of women and tribal leaders from that country, the delegation is representative of those who would be able to enter the country under Trump’s immigration policy: people coming to the United States — visitors and refugees alike — who must face strict vetting to ensure the safety of the American people.

In fact, 2,466 refugees from those six countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen — have entered the United States since Donald Trump took office, a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. State Department data revealed this week.

