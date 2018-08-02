280 Percent Increase In Young Democratic Socialists Of America Chapters On College Campuses

Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) says it currently has 57 registered chapters on college campuses, according to Democratic Socialists of America Program Associate Lawrence Dreyfuss, up from just 15 in 2016.

YDSA has experienced 280 percent increase in the number of clubs from 2016 to 2018.

Previously reported stories said YDSA had over 250 registered chapters, but Dreyfuss told the Daily Caller those 250 campuses initially expressed interest (they filled out a form), but in terms of establishing an active chapter, they wound up with 57.

