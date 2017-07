Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

House of Blues Myrtle Beach put metal detectors between a band’s bus and the stage entrance to stop them from exercising their licensed concealed carry rights.

Jamey Johnson stood their ground and HOBMB cancelled the concert.

Meanwhile, black women have awakened to the importance of firearms for self-defense and chaos ensued in a Baltimore City Council meeting when the city tried to ramp up gun control and the black community was furious.