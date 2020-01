The protest in Richmond this Monday, attended by over 22,000 gun rights advocates, not only celebrated the Second Amendment as a God-given right, but also as one of the bedrocks of liberty in America.

Mirror (YouTube):





On the day of the historic Richmond Rally Alex Jones armed with a microphone too to the streets in his Infowars Battle Wagon to rally patriots in this historic speech.

