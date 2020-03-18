2nd Amendment Red Alert! FBI Could Stop Approving Gun Sales Soon

Due to a historic spike in gun sales and ensuing background checks sparked by COVID-19 fears, the FBI is warning “offices in charge of conducting the background checks could shut down, effectively stopping sales.”

According to Washington Examiner, “Fears of a crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an historic spike in gun purchase background checks, leading to long delays in approval.”

The FBI’s National Instant Background Criminal Background Check System (NICS) released a statement, explaining, “As the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) Section works through the impact of the COVID-19 operationally, we are working to maintain our services.”

“We are aware that states may be considering options to protect the health and safety of their employees, which may include a reduction in office availability or even closure to some offices,” the press release continues.

The FBI conducted 1 million more background checks in the months of January and February of 2020 than they did in the same two months last year.

On Monday, March 16, 2020, the FBI’s NICS told the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) background check traffic saw a 300 percent increase from the same date in 2019.

Meanwhile, New Orleans, Louisiana, Fresno, California and Champaign, Illinois have outlawed the sale of firearms and ammunition in the name of coronavirus safety.

That’s right, when people need to protect themselves more than ever, politicians are trying to take away their God-given rights.

Perhaps now is the time to stock up while you still can.

