'3, 4, or 5%?': Drudge Teases Excellent Trump Economic Report

Media mogul Matt Drudge spread optimistic speculation on Tuesday, as The Department of Commerce is set to release its latest GDP report.

Excitement builds for GDP on Friday: 3, 4 or 5%… pic.twitter.com/2fR86cd79m — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) July 24, 2018

While he might have a source inside the White House (he’s frequently met with POTUS), the proprietor of DrudgeReport.com could have been clued-in by a Tuesday Trump tweet, in which the president alluded to the “best financial numbers on the Planet.”

Our Country is doing GREAT. Best financial numbers on the Planet. Great to have USA WINNING AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2018

Last week, the president even suggested the economy could be “better than it’s ever been.”

Our economy is perhaps BETTER than it has ever been. Companies doing really well, and moving back to America, and jobs numbers are the best in 44 years. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2018

“If GDP does surpass 4% on a quarterly basis it will be the first time it has done so since the third quarter of 2014, when it registered 5.2% during Obama’s second term in office,” reports Fox Business.

A recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found 50 percent of registered voters agree with the president’s handling of the economy.