'3, 4, or 5%?': Drudge Teases Excellent Trump Economic Report

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Media mogul Matt Drudge spread optimistic speculation on Tuesday, as The Department of Commerce is set to release its latest GDP report.

While he might have a source inside the White House (he’s frequently met with POTUS), the proprietor of DrudgeReport.com could have been clued-in by a Tuesday Trump tweet, in which the president alluded to the “best financial numbers on the Planet.”

Last week, the president even suggested the economy could be “better than it’s ever been.”

“If GDP does surpass 4% on a quarterly basis it will be the first time it has done so since the third quarter of 2014, when it registered 5.2% during Obama’s second term in office,” reports Fox Business.

A recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found 50 percent of registered voters agree with the president’s handling of the economy.


Related Articles

Bitcoin Hits Two-Month High at $8,000

Bitcoin Hits Two-Month High at $8,000

Economy
Comments
US Steel Producer Doubles Profit Due to Trump Tariffs

US Steel Producer Doubles Profit Due to Trump Tariffs

Economy
Comments

Why The US Needs To Push For Fair Trade

Economy
Comments

Venezuela’s Inflation to Reach 1 Million Percent, IMF Forecasts

Economy
Comments

Lemon Prices Soar After Calif. Heatwave

Economy
Comments

Comments