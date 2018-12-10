3.5 Million People Drop Off Food Stamps Under Trump

Image Credits: Clementine Gallot / Flickr.

More than 3.5 million people have dropped off food stamps since President Donald Trump’s first full month in office, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The most recent USDA data reveals that 38,577,141 Americans received benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)—otherwise known as the federal government program responsible for giving out food stamps—in September 2018.

When Trump took office in February 2017, 42,134,301 Americans had been receiving SNAP benefits, according to the data.

