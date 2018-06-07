$3 Billion Payoff: 101 Utilities Cut Rates, Credit GOP Tax Cuts

The number of electric, gas and water utilities cutting customer charges due to the recently passed Republican tax cuts has passed 100, and the total savings is about $3 billion.

According to Americans for Tax Reform, the number has reached 101 with most utilities either cutting bills or not passing on the costs of expanding their operations.

“When Democrats threaten to raise taxes if they get back into power they are threatening to raise your utility bill — month after month,” said Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform.

His group has been tabulating the economic payoff of the tax cuts, first by charting the hundreds of companies paying higher wages or bonuses, and now counting the benefits to utility customers.

Read more


Related Articles

Poll: Trump job approval up 4 points

Poll: Trump job approval up 4 points

Economy
Comments
Seattle's War on Middle Class

Seattle’s War on Middle Class

Economy
Comments

McDonald’s to Use Self-Service Kiosks In All US Stores By 2020

Economy
Comments

US Trade Deficit Falls to a Seven-month Low

Economy
Comments

Mexico Puts Tariffs on Pork, Bourbon, Steel

Economy
Comments

Comments