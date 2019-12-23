3 Burglars Dead After Breaking into Wrong Texas Home

Three suspected burglars are dead after being confronted by an armed Texas homeowner.

The incident happened Monday morning in the east Houston suburb of Channelview.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the homeowner grabbed his shotgun while another person inside the home hid in fear after they heard noise around 9:30AM.

“Gonzalez said the resident with the shotgun walked out of his bedroom and encountered three people who were breaking into the home. Gonzalez said the armed resident and one of the burglars exchanged gunfire,” reports Click2Houston.

“The one with the shotgun was able to shoot at the three males and they were all pronounced deceased here at the scene, so we have three dead males inside the location,” the sheriff stated.

The homeowner is reportedly undergoing surgery after suffering serious injuries.

Sheriff Gonzalez says they’re still looking into whether a fourth suspect may have been involved and on the loose.

This is a developing story…

