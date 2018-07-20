3-D Printed Gun Software Available Soon

3-D printable guns could be available starting Aug. 1, after the U.S. government reached a settlement with the Second Amendment Foundation earlier this month.

SAF sued the Department of Justice on behalf of gun advocate Cody Wilson in 2015 after the State Department told Mr. Wilson his blueprints violated International Traffic in Arms Regulations in 2013.

The legal battle began in 2013 when Mr. Wilson posted plans for “The Liberator,” a handgun that could be made with a 3-D printer, CNN reported on Friday. The only two parts not made by the new technology are metal elements, including the firing pin, which were added to make the product comply with the Undetectable Firearms Act.

