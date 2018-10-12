3 Illegal Aliens With Child Sex Crime Records Arrested in Texas

Three illegal aliens with criminals records involving sex offenses against children were arrested in three separate incidents in Texas, reported the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency (CBP).

The agency said that on tuesday, Oct. 9, its officers in McAllen, Texas “arrested a Mexican national after he illegally entered the United States near Mission, Texas.” During his processing, a records showed that the alien had been arrested previously for “indecency with a child” and had served a three-year prison sentence.

Also on Tuesday, Fort Brown CBP agents arrested a Mexican national near Brownsville, Texas. A records check showed the Mexican had been arrested in Greer, South Carolina, “for sexual conduct with a minor,” and had served a 12-year prison sentence.

