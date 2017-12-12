3 NFL Network analysts suspended amid accusations of sexual harassment

Image Credits: Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

The NFL Network has suspended three football analysts — including a Hall of Fame running back — over accusations of sexual misconduct in a court filing from a former employee.

A statement from the network provided to news outlets said it has suspended Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans over accusations from a former NFL Network employee, Jami Cantor. Cantor, a wardrobe stylist, alleges the three committed various forms of sexual harassment.

Faulk is accused of groping Cantor from behind and exposing himself to her in his hotel room. Taylor is accused of sending Cantor “sexually inappropriate” photos of himself over text message. Evans is also accused of sending Cantor nude photos of himself, as well as sexually suggestive comments.

Read more


Related Articles

Soros-Funded Journalism Comes to Seven States in 2018

Soros-Funded Journalism Comes to Seven States in 2018

U.S. News
Comments
Alabama Court to Election Officials: Don't Preserve Electronic Ballot Records

Alabama Court to Election Officials: Don’t Preserve Electronic Ballot Records

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Chuck Schumer Wants GOP to Delay Tax Vote Until Doug Jones is Seated

U.S. News
Comments

Brzezinski Attacks Trump’s Wife & Daughter For Not Calling Out ‘Sexist Pig’ President

U.S. News
Comments

Leftists Demand Black Women Be Paid For Helping Defeat Roy Moore in Alabama

U.S. News
Comments

Comments