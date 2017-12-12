3 NFL Network analysts suspended amid accusations of sexual harassment

The NFL Network has suspended three football analysts — including a Hall of Fame running back — over accusations of sexual misconduct in a court filing from a former employee.

A statement from the network provided to news outlets said it has suspended Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans over accusations from a former NFL Network employee, Jami Cantor. Cantor, a wardrobe stylist, alleges the three committed various forms of sexual harassment.

Faulk is accused of groping Cantor from behind and exposing himself to her in his hotel room. Taylor is accused of sending Cantor “sexually inappropriate” photos of himself over text message. Evans is also accused of sending Cantor nude photos of himself, as well as sexually suggestive comments.

