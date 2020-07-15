3 NYPD Officers Violently Attacked In Brooklyn

At least three NYPD officers were injured by protesters in Brooklyn on Wednesday after an individual hit them in the head with a cane.

Footage uploaded to the NYPD News Twitter account shows a scuffle taking place when an assailant rushes forward and begins striking officers with a walking stick.

The following images show injuries the officers sustained, three of them bleeding from the head.

One of the injured officers was having trouble walking straight.

The city’s top cop, Chief of Department Terence Monahan, was also injured during the Brooklyn Bridge protest.

Monahan suffered a broken finger after being hit by an object.

Ironically, Monahan made headlines last month when he took a knee in solidarity with the same unruly demonstrators who just assaulted him and his fellow officers.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Pizza, Toddlers & Pedophiles: Chrissy Teigen Deletes 60K Bizarre Tweets Over Epstein Connection Allegations

Pizza, Toddlers & Pedophiles: Chrissy Teigen Deletes 60K Bizarre Tweets Over Epstein Connection Allegations

U.S. News
Comments
National Museum of African American History & Culture Says Hard Work, Nuclear Family & Christianity are Negative Aspects of "Whiteness"

National Museum of African American History & Culture Says Hard Work, Nuclear Family & Christianity are Negative Aspects of “Whiteness”

U.S. News
Comments

Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell Won’t Name Powerful Figures Involved in Epstein Pedo Ring

U.S. News
comments

NYT Reporter Quits, Says She Was Forced Out By Woke Mob For Her ‘Wrongthink’

U.S. News
comments

Kanye West Reportedly Out of Presidential Race After Attempts to Get on Ballot

U.S. News
comments

Comments