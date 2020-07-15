3 NYPD Officers Violently Attacked In Brooklyn

At least three NYPD officers were injured by protesters in Brooklyn on Wednesday after an individual hit them in the head with a cane.

Footage uploaded to the NYPD News Twitter account shows a scuffle taking place when an assailant rushes forward and begins striking officers with a walking stick.

Three officers violently attacked by protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. The officers sustained serious injuries. This is not peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/cYuDX8G7ku — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 15, 2020

The following images show injuries the officers sustained, three of them bleeding from the head.

These are the injuries our officers sustained. pic.twitter.com/KI9wQKywHH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 15, 2020

One of the injured officers was having trouble walking straight.

Additional footage of the serious injuries our officers sustained on the Brooklyn Bridge. pic.twitter.com/Ja9lTpQu0G — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 15, 2020

The city’s top cop, Chief of Department Terence Monahan, was also injured during the Brooklyn Bridge protest.

Monahan suffered a broken finger after being hit by an object.

Ironically, Monahan made headlines last month when he took a knee in solidarity with the same unruly demonstrators who just assaulted him and his fellow officers.

