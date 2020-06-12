3 Times Liberals Vandalized The Wrong Monument

Most people already know the far-left “protesters” destroying property and historical monuments around the world aren’t the sharpest tools in the shed, but these three incidents prove how ignorant they truly are.

First, left-wing agitators in Pennsylvania threw red paint and a noose on a Matthias Baldwin statue outside Philadelphia’s City Hall on Wednesday.

Baldwin was a famous American abolitionist who “argued for the right of African Americans to vote in Pennsylvania during the state’s 1837 Constitutional Convention, & helped establish a school for African American children where he paid teachers’ salaries for years,” according to National Review.

Despite this important contribution to black America, Baldwin’s monument was desecrated and he was labeled a “colonizer” and “murderer” by spray paint written on the statue’s base.

Next, British liberals defaced signs at Liverpool’s famous Penny Lane because they wrongly assumed the street was named after 1700’s slave trader James Penny.

The street, made popular by The Beatles song “Penny Lane” commemorating their hometown of Liverpool, had nothing to do with James Penny, according to city tour guide Jackie Spencer.

“It’s pure ignorance,” she said. “We’ve researched it and it has nothing to do with slavery. James Penny was a slave trader, but he had nothing to do with the Penny Lane area.”

The word Penny was spray-painted over multiple signs and the word “racist” was written behind one of the vandalized signs.

Locals quickly took action to clean the damaged property in their neighborhood.

The final example of leftist demonstrators showing off their stupidity comes out of Oxford, UK, where two young men stood advocating for the removal of a statue of the late British politician Cecil Rhodes.

When asked by a reporter why they support the tearing down of the statue, one of the men responded, “To be honest, I don’t actually know who he is.”

Last week, “Black Lives Matter” rioters in Boston vandalized the Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial to the Civil War’s black soldiers.

A website dedicated to the memorial writes, “The most acclaimed piece of sculpture on Boston Common is the Robert Gould Shaw and Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial by Augustus Saint-Gaudens; a memorial to that group of men who were among the first African Americans to fight in the Civil War. The monument portrays Shaw and his men marching down Beacon Street past the State House on May 28, 1863 as they left Boston on their way to South Carolina, Shaw erect on his horse, the men marching alongside.”

If you’re planning on targeting a historical monument, perhaps brush up on your history beforehand.

