3 Women Struck by Vehicle at Portland State University Campus

Image Credits: Matt Ritzi | Twitter.

KOIN reports that a car hit three women on the Portland State University campus in what appeared to be an intentional hit-and-run attack.

See the graphic aftermath below:

Atlanta news anchor Steve Lookner said two of the women suffered life-threatening injuries.

A witness who claims the driver almost hit him said the driver “gunned the motor” and intentionally ran people over.


