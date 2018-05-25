3 Women Struck by Vehicle at Portland State University Campus

KOIN reports that a car hit three women on the Portland State University campus in what appeared to be an intentional hit-and-run attack.
See the graphic aftermath below:
Atlanta news anchor Steve Lookner said two of the women suffered life-threatening injuries.
KOIN: Two of the women struck by car in Portland have life-threatening injuries
— Steve Lookner (@lookner) May 25, 2018
A witness who claims the driver almost hit him said the driver “gunned the motor” and intentionally ran people over.
We’re on scene of a massive police and fire presence near PSU at SW6/Montgomery. One woman here tells me three people were hit by a car, driver took off #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/WvkHujSPBo
— Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) May 25, 2018