30 Wounded in Gaza-Israel Clash

Image Credits: Anadolu Agency / Getty.

Israeli troops shot and wounded 30 Palestinians during a large protest on the Gaza-Israel border on Friday in which demonstrators hurled stones and burning tires near the frontier fence, Palestinian medics said.

Some in the Gaza crowd threw firebombs and an explosive device, according to the Israeli military.

Thousands of Palestinians arrived at tented camps near the frontier as a protest dubbed “The Great March of Return” – evoking a longtime call for refugees to regain ancestral homes in what is now Israel – moved into its third week.

Read more


Related Articles

Grandiose Deep State Is In A Psychosis

Grandiose Deep State Is In A Psychosis

World at War
Comments
Turkey's Erdogan says discussed steps for peace in Syria with Putin, Trump

Turkey’s Erdogan says discussed steps for peace in Syria with Putin, Trump

World at War
Comments

USDA Grants May Have Helped Chinese Telecoms Access U.S. Military Bases

World at War
Comments

Rand Paul Confronts Pompeo on Syria War Authorization

World at War
Comments

Pompeo Denies Supporting Regime Change in North Korea

World at War
Comments

Comments