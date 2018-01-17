300 Afghan Elders Award Trump Medal of Bravery

US President Donald Trump has become the unlikely recipient of a ‘Medal of Bravery’, which has been bestowed on him by 300 Afghans, for his tough stance on Pakistan, reported RadioFreeEurope Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

“This Bravery Medal is from the Afghan people to Donald Trump, president of the United States of America,” says the inscription on the medal, made with funds collected by Afghans from the Logar province, which is 60 kilometers south of Kabul.

Said Farhad Akbari, a community leader, told RFE/RL that members of the community have “waited 16 years” for someone in the US administration to make comments of the sort that Trump has made in recent weeks concerning Pakistan.

Read more