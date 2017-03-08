$31,304,400,000: U.S. Merchandise Trade Deficit With China Sets January Record

The U.S. merchandise trade deficit with China set a record for the month of January, hitting $31,304,400,000, according to data released today by the Census Bureau.

During January, the United States exported $10,071,900,000 in goods to China but imported $41,376,300,000 in goods from China.

Prior to this year, the largest merchandise trade deficit the United States has ever run with China in the month of January was the $29,821,870,000 deficit (in constant 2017 dollars) the U.S. ran with China in the first month of 2015.

