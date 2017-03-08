$31,304,400,000: U.S. Merchandise Trade Deficit With China Sets January Record

The U.S. merchandise trade deficit with China set a record for the month of January, hitting $31,304,400,000, according to data released today by the Census Bureau.

During January, the United States exported $10,071,900,000 in goods to China but imported $41,376,300,000 in goods from China.

Prior to this year, the largest merchandise trade deficit the United States has ever run with China in the month of January was the $29,821,870,000 deficit (in constant 2017 dollars) the U.S. ran with China in the first month of 2015.

Read more


Related Articles

New York, New Jersey Pols Ask Trump to Stop Emirates Flight

New York, New Jersey Pols Ask Trump to Stop Emirates Flight

Economy
Comments
Docs Prove Obamacare Designed to Destroy Middle Class Home Ownership

Docs Prove Obamacare Designed to Destroy Middle Class Home Ownership

Economy
Comments

China Unseats Eurozone as World’s Largest Banking System

Economy
Comments

Investors Bet Trump-fueled Tech Rally Far From Over

Economy
Comments

Bitcoin Climbs Above Gold for the First Time

Economy
Comments

Comments