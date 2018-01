At least 32 bodies have been found in mass graves in Mexico’s northwestern state of Nayarit, authorities said Tuesday.

“The first grave was located on Saturday. There were nine bodies,” in a rural area not far from a banana farm, an official in the local prosecutors’ office told AFP on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak to media.

Two other graves were detected nearby with remains “in an advanced state of decomposition,” the source said.

