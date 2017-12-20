32 Planned Parenthood Centers Shut Down In 2017

PARKER, Colorado — The empty retail space next to a Discount Liquors and Smoker Friendly used to house a Planned Parenthood, but no more.

The Planned Parenthood Express Clinic in Parker, Colorado, is one of the 32 Planned Parenthood centers that shut down this year, according to a study released this month by the pro-life American Life League.

Jim Sedlak, executive director of the American Life League, said there is “mounting evidence of Planned Parenthood’s decline” and “renewed optimism that the end of the organization may happen sooner than our most optimistic estimates just two years ago.”

