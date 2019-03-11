3,200 Pounds of Cocaine Seized at Port of New York -- Largest in 25 years

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) — The NYPD and federal agents seized 3,200 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $77 million at the Port of New York/Newark, making it the largest cocaine seizure in 25 years.

The U. S. Coast Guard, Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the NYPD, and the New York State Police were all involved in the joint operation, which happened February 28.

Authorities say 60 packages of a white powdery substance tested positive for cocaine after being discovered in a shipping container. Officials say it is the second largest cocaine seizure ever at the Port of New York/Newark.

