33-Year-Old Tech CEO's Decapitated, Dismembered Remains Found In NYC Apartment Near Electric Saw

The decapitated and dismembered remains of 33-year-old tech CEO Fahim Saleh were found in his Manhattan apartment on Tuesday, according to ABC News (via MSN).

Saleh, co-founder of Bangladeshi ride-share app Pathao – and until this week CEO of Nigerian motorcycle ride-sharing company Gokada – was last seen entering his apartment elevator around 1:40 p.m. followed by a man wearing a suit, gloves, hat and mask, who was carrying a briefcase.

The elevator can be seen arriving on the 7th floor, after which Saleh’s body can be seen falling onto the floor – apparently after being attacked.



Saleh’s body was found Tuesday afternoon by his sister who was concerned after she had not heard from him for a day. She can be seen in surveillance footage entering the building, but the suspected killer is not seen leaving, leading law enforcement to believe she may have interrupted the act of dismembering, police sources said. There is a second way out of the apartment, through a service entrance, according to the sources. -ABC News

Saleh’s head and limbs were detached from his torso and found in several large bags nearby, while investigators also recovered an electric saw which was still plugged into an electrical outlet according to law enforcement sources.

The hitman did not kill Saleh’s dog.

“Fahim is more than what you are reading. He is so much more. His brilliant and innovative mind took everyone who was a part of his world on a journey and he made sure never to leave anyone behind. Fahim found success at an early age and built on it year after year, while remaining grounded and committed to helping others,” wrote Saleh’s family in a statement. “No matter what he did, he did it while thinking of the greater good and his family.”

“His parents and his sisters were his light and he was theirs. There are no words or actions to provide any of us comfort except the capture of the person who exhibited nothing short of evil upon our loved one.”

Gokada confirmed the “sudden and tragic loss” of its founder and CEO via Twitter, calling him “a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us.” “Our hearts go out to his friends, family and all those feeling the pain and heartbreak we are currently experiencing, here at Gokada,” the company said. “Fahim’s vision and belief in us will be with us forever, and we will miss him dearly. Thank you for understanding as we get through this.” In a second statement on its official Instagram Wednesday afternoon, Gokada said it was “shocked and saddened” by the “tragic circumstances” surrounding Saleh’s death. -ABC News

“Fahim’s passion for Nigeria and its youth was immeasurable. He believed young Nigerians are extremely bright and talented individuals who would flourish if just given the right opportunity. Fahim also believed that technology can transform lives and improve safety and efficiency. He built Gokada to act upon these beliefs,” reads the statement from Gokada.

