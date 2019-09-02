34 Killed in California Boat Fire - Officials

Image Credits: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images.

At least 34 people have been killed in a boat fire off the coast of California, officials say.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was responding to a blaze aboard a 75-foot vessel near Santa Cruz Island on Monday morning.

“BREAKING NEWS: The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island. More details will be available later as this operation continues,” USCG Los Angeles tweeted.

Fox News has since reported that fire officials have confirmed at least 34 deaths, citing a local affiliate.

Five crew members had been rescued at the time of this writing.


