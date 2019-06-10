350 Refugees From Congo Overwhelming Facilities To Deal With Them In San Antonio

For those of you following along on the Congolese migrant influx in San Antonio, this is what made air on Thursday. A lengthier write-up including the struggles Catholic Charities is facing can be found here: https://t.co/MRIGBQuntl @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/nJeC215LQv

They aren’t ‘asylum seekers’ – they had to pass through multiple countries in which they would have been safe before getting here. This is not how the asylum system is supposed to work.

Via Kens5:

Roughly 350 migrants from the Congo are expected to arrive in San Antonio in the coming days leaving the city scrambling for French-speaking volunteers.

“We didn’t get a heads up,” Interim Assistant City Manager Dr. Collen Bridger told KEN 5 on Thursday.

Bridger said the Congolese migrants began to arrive in town on Tuesday. They told Migrant Resource Center workers, they traveled with a group of about 350 migrants through Ecuador to the southern border.

“When we called Border Patrol to confirm, they said, ‘yea another 200 to 300 from the Congo and Angola will be coming to San Antonio,’” Bridger said.

That included Masengi, a Congolese migrant, who didn’t want to have his face on camera but told KENS 5 via Google Translate he arrived to the southern border as an asylum seeker.

