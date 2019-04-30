Dozens of Hospitals File Massive Suit Targeting Big Pharma

Image Credits: Eamon Queeney/For The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Thirty-seven hospitals in two states have filed a lawsuit in Marshall County against numerous opioid manufacturers, distributors, and several individuals.

Stephen Farmer of law firm Farmer, Cline, and Campbell announced the suit, calling it the first of its kind in the United States, Tuesday afternoon.

Eamon Queeney/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

The complaint filed in court Tuesday claims evidence of a criminal conspiracy that has devastated West Virginia and “tens of thousands of its families.”

