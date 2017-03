Americans paid a record $374,793,000,000 in general sales and gross receipt taxes to state and local governments in fiscal 2016, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

That was up $1,535,980,000—or about 0.4 percent—from the $373,257,020 in general sales and gross receipt taxes (in constant 2016 dollars) that state and local government collected in fiscal 2015.

Fiscal 2016 was the third year in a row that general sales and gross receipt taxes set a record.

