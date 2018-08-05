3D Printed Gun Designer: 'Social Costs' Necessary To Protect Second Amendment

The founder of an organization that publishes designs for 3D printable guns online said Sunday that he’s willing to accept the “social costs” that come with his products in the name of defending the Second Amendment.

Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, argued on “Fox News Sunday” that any restrictions on the ability to print 3D guns would infringe on First Amendment and Second Amendment rights. Wilson’s organization had uploaded gun designs to the internet, allowing them to be accessed and turned into a functioning weapon using a 3D printer.

Wilson was unwavering when asked by host Chris Wallace if he would feel any responsibility or remorse should a gun that was printed using his designs be used to kill someone, even a family member.

