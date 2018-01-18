4 American And Canadian Citizens Kidnapped In Nigeria For Ransom

Two American and two Canadian citizens were kidnapped in Nigeria’s northern state of Kaduna on Tuesday. Two policemen, who were with the four abductees at the time of the incident, were killed by the kidnappers in the ambush.

State police spokesperson Mukhtar Aliyu said Tuesday the four travelers were seized by armed assailants in Kaduna region at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT). Aliyu said they were considering every possible means to ensure safe release of the foreigners.

The foreigners were travelling in two separate vehicles from Kaduna to Nigeria’s capital Abuja, when they were reportedly attacked. The officials refused to comment further on the details of the victims.

The U.S. state department official said they were aware of the incident in Nigeria and ensuring the safety of the kidnapped citizens was currently their top priority.

