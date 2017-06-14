4 Killed, Including Gunman, In Shooting At UPS Facility In San Francisco

SFPD says that four people have been killed, including the gunman, after a shooting at a UPS facility in the area of 17th Street and San Bruno in San Francisco. Two people were also injured.

A source says the shooter turned the gun on himself after firing on the victims during the drivers’ morning meeting around the time of a shift change. He died at SF General.

ABC7 News I-Team reporter Dan Noyes has confirmed through multiple sources the identity of the shooter at the UPS facility is Jimmy Lam. San Francisco police have not released the identity of the shooter. A UPS employee tells Dan Noyes Lam “had it out for a manager.”

SFPD is currently searching for additional victims and witnesses but they say the building is secure and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. It is believed the gunman acted alone and this incident is not related to terrorism.

