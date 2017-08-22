4 Million Americans Paid $2.8 Billion in Obamacare Penalties Through April 2017

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Four million Americans paid $2.8 billion in Obamacare penalties for not having health insurance on target year 2016 returns through April 27, 2017, according to datafrom the Taxpayer Advocate Service, a division of the Internal Revenue Service.

Beginning in 2014, the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate required Americans to purchase health care coverage or pay a penalty to the IRS.

At that time, individuals without insurance had to pay either a flat fee of $95 or 1 percent of the household’s adjusted gross income in excess of the threshold for mandatory tax filing, whichever was greater. In 2016, those numbers increased to a flat fee of $695 or 2.5 percent of the gross income.

The report finds that this number increased again, as the 4 million individuals paid an average penalty of $708.

