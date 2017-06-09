4 Things Globalists Think You're Too Stupid To Understand

Most Americans by now have read or heard Infowars warn about the dangers of globalists, and the “new world order,” but the sheer amount of information can be overwhelming — and it’s easy just to throw out the information, or trust someone else to take action.

We will approach “globalism” a different way.

Instead of just examining the raw facts (he said, she said, time, place, date) and then hoping people connect the dots (often a maze that would make a minotaur dizzy), Infowars will provide an in-depth look at the “psyche” of globalists.

And, we will endeavor to probe the basic assumptions that guide their daily lives — rather than hem and haw at the objectively horrible things they do and say.

After reading our exposé, any Infowarrior will understand for themselves “why” globalists do what they do.

4 THINGS GLOBALISTS BELIEVE

1. ENLIGHTENED (WE KNOW BETTER): Globalists have one central goal in life: to eliminate nation-states and replace them with global institutions run remotely, without the consent of average citizens, usually by themselves.

Don’t take my word for it. Consider the remarks of David Rockefeller, preeminent globalist and master of the universe, until his death in March, 2017:

“We are grateful to The Washington Post, The New York Times, Time Magazine and other great publications …

“It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subject to the bright lights of publicity during those years. But, the world is now much more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries.”

That does not sound very democratic, does it? Globalists usually have a God-complex, believing they know what is best for approximately 9 billion people — or worse, believing the 9 billion people are irrelevant. In that sense, globalists will often “break it to rebuild it” along the lines of their worldview.

Example: Globalists want a global currency, and historically, they admit as much. So they require every nation to install a central bank, de-link their currencies from gold, and then accept hyper-inflated worthless paper as “money” until all the bubbles have popped, the world economy is vaporized and a globally-controlled monetary system replaces it.

“Order out of chaos,” in Latin, “Novo seclorum,” a phrase which appears on any U.S. Dollar bill.

Chaos is where globalists think they are in control.

Maurice Strong definitely supported chaos during his life. Strong was the former chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the CEO of Petro-Canada and briefly president of the U.N. Conference on Environment and Development. Strong is responsible for Agenda 21.

Strong told people 30 years ago:

“Each year, the World Economic Forum convenes in Davos, Switzerland … What if a small group of these world leaders were to conclude that the principal risk to the Earth comes from the actions of the rich countries? … Isn’t the only hope … that the industrialized civilizations collapse? Isn’t it our responsibility to bring that about?”

Scary? And he was in a position to do it. Globalists often work slowly and over many decades, so the switch could go at any moment.

Mega-billionaire Hungarian Nazi war criminal George Soros made similar predictions (more like his “to-do list”) in 2012.

Warning of “riots” and “brutal clampdowns,” Soros said,

“We are facing an extremely difficult time, comparable in many ways to the 1930s, the Great Depression … The worst-case scenario is a collapse of the financial system. …

“It will be an excuse for cracking down and using strong-arm tactics to maintain law and order, …a society where individual liberty is much more constrained, which would be a break with the tradition of the United States.”

The challenge as globalists see it, is for the rest of us to get out of our own way and accept their benevolent, enlightened guidance.

It may not be for a lack of effort, but most people faced with the apocalypse are usually more concerned about losing their house, food, electricity and healthcare — all of which are put in the crosshairs by stated globalist goals.

2. HEAVEN IS A PLACE ON EARTH: Globalists believe that, irrespective of the facts, nations are the cause of all the war, famine and economic inequality in the world. It is a religious belief. Without a basic assumption that nations are bad, everything else globalists believe is impossible. “The grass is always greener,” basically.

Conversely, “Utopia” is real to globalists; it isn’t something achieved in death (as with Christians, Jews or Muslims). Utopia is the result of things done in a certain mathematical order, in a certain way — hence, the globalist obsession with “fairness” and equal distribution of resources among nations.

Example: The Paris Agreement, the Kyoto Protocol, Copenhagen — all “climate” agreements packaged and marketed to the great unwashed only several years apart from each other. America said “Hell no” to all three of these agreements, even if a president’s pen got overeager.

Every one of these alleged attempts to “fight climate change” have two things in common: First, the U.S. is the only country who is expected to take things seriously, and second, the content of the agreements has nothing whatsoever to do with climate change.

Hidden in each “climate agreement” are “taxes,” or “reparations,” and surprise, America is expected to transfer up to half its total wealth (estimates range from $300 billion to $9 trillion) to the other signatories.

“It’s the economy, stupid,” to paraphrase a raging network liberal pundit.

Copenhagen demanded America repay “adaptation debt.” This is not optional for ratifying countries. And unlike previous climate agreements, Copenhagen empowers a new U.N. council to compel rich nations to comply.

Kyoto wanted to regulate how much fuel the U.S. military could burn. (Sure, no hidden motive there.)

The globalists must redistribute America’s wealth to satisfy their utopian OCD. It is a zero-sum game in their minds. Making money takes money from somewhere else.

“Climate change” is economic terrorism by any other name.

3. ENDS JUSTIFY THE MEANS: Globalists do not typically (with very few exceptions) value human life. They will use staged military conflicts and kill millions to validate their belief in world government.

Example: The “police action” in Korea was the first time American soldiers were placed under “United Nations” command, which included Soviet generals. President Truman gave Soviet military leaders copies of U.S. troop movements, and the Soviets predictably informed the North Koreans and Chinese — who slaughtered many brave young American soldiers. To what did they owe their blood and tragic end?

Truman’s Secretary of State Dean Acheson later recalled:

“The only reason I told the President to fight in Korea was to validate NATO.”

General Lin Piao, commander of the Chinese forces, would later comment:

“I never would have made the attack and risked my men and my military reputation if I had not been assured that Washington would restrain General MacArthur. …”

And war is not the only time human life is sacrificed to promote the geographical consolidation favored by globalists.

Pandemics, mass refugee migrations, and terrorist attacks targeting a nation’s collective psyche are also valuable, because they undermine the sense of safety previously associated with a national space.

Prof. Robert Pastor, “Father of the North American Union,”

“The 9/11 crisis made Canada and the United States redefine the protection of their borders. …What I’m saying is that a crisis is an event which can force democratic governments … to create a North American Community.”

The nation no longer acts as a “house” in the mind of citizens, is no longer a shelter. Something bigger must replace the inadequate, outdated nation-state, and guess who is waiting in the wings to offer a new vision? That’s right: globalists.

Example: The recent rash of semi-weekly Muslim terrorist attacks are a perfect example of globalist “crisis” politics. Governments are known to have advance knowledge of many of these attacks, and yet nothing is done to prevent them from occurring. How can this be? We find our answer in the many “global” solutions to “terrorism” heard often the day after the newest tragedy, sold in a package worthy of a used car salesman.

After the London bridge attack, Prime Minister Theresa May immediately began calling for global control of the Internet to fight terrorism. The government knew; they did nothing. Now they want to control the Internet. See how it works?

Example: In the U.S., former President Obama’s own intelligence czar warned that his refugee policies were allowing ISIS to gain entry.

Then, Hillary Clinton handed over our refugee vetting authority to the U.N. and told the U.N. it needed to pressure countries to take in more refugees.

In short, globalists generally support anything that invalidates national borders and overwhelms public infrastructure — even if totally manufactured — in order to justify greater surrender of national control to bigger and more geographically expansive entities.

4. BITE-SIZED ELEPHANTS: “If you’re going to eat an elephant, eat it one bite at a time,” goes an old adage.

It’s definitely about the destination, not the journey, for globalists. Globalists believe in multiple paths to the finish line, as long as nations are destroyed, and an enlightened elite — presumably them — will be in charge.

Example: For this reason, globalists will even pay to create an enemy, and the former Soviet Union was the best enemy money could buy.

American banks loaned the Bolsheviks millions after the revolution, built a refinery, and were responsible for two-thirds of Soviet Russia’s industrial capacity. The “red menace.” was made-to-order.

Lincoln P. Bloomfield, recently Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs in 2005 from a State Department paper he wrote in 1962:

“…If the communist dynamic were greatly abated, the West might lose whatever incentive it has for world government … If there were no communist menace, would anyone be worrying about the need for such a revolution in political arrangements?”

Example: In addition to manufacturing threats, globalists have an even craftier way to attack nation-states: regionalization. This is where entire groups of countries are convinced to share more and more with their neighboring countries, until a single economy, single set of institutions and shared identity replace old national identities.

Zbigniew Brzezinski, former National Security Advisor in 1995:

“We cannot leap into world govt. in one quick step … The precondition … is progressive regionalization, because thereby we can move toward larger, more stable, more cooperative units.”

Bite-sized countries.