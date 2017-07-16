4 Tools to Protect Your Information From The Google Deep State

With information becoming more connected each and every day, many US citizens have raised concerns over privacy.

Privacy activists have attacked phone companies in particular for giving away personal user information to the NSA with zero permission.

The worst offender by far, however, isn’t Verizon or AT&T, but rather an internet search engine conglomerate known as Alphabet Inc.

Founded in 2015, the American multinational conglomerate Alphabet Inc. was created as a parent company of Google and several former Google subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc. made a whopping $90.27 billion in 2016, and has over $160 billion in total assets.

If you aren’t scared yet, you should be. This multinational conglomerate owns 12 separate companies, each of which has an incredible stranglehold in their areas of expertise.

From Calico, a longevity research company, to Deep Mind, their AI research program, it’s astonishing they haven’t been broken up by the government for violating anti-trust laws.

Worst of all, however, is Google – which has a monopoly on the internet ad market, on the internet video market, and on the internet search engine market. The IT folk at Google are experts at integrating anything and everything, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Google has been watching you since Day 1.

Every video you’ve watched on YouTube, every Google ad you’ve clicked, every search you’ve made, and every text you’ve sent from an Android phone, Google has recorded somewhere in the bowels of their underground multi-petabyte databases.

Despite Google’s massive violations of your privacy, the government likely won’t stop them anytime soon, as they’re an integral component of the Deep State.

This means it’s on us to protect our own information, and while it’s certainly an extra burden to bear, it beats having your every move online tracked and recorded.

1. DuckDuckGo (Search Engine)

The first tool is DuckDuckGo, an internet search engine that emphasizes users’ privacy and avoids collecting any and all information. They show every user the exact same information, unlike Google, which tailors its results based on the user.

DuckDuckGo is 100% funded by donations, and is known for its philanthropic efforts. In just the past seven months, they’ve raised $300,000 in donations for various internet freedom organizations, such as Freedom of the Press Foundation, World Privacy Forum, and Open Whisper Systems.

The company isn’t just a search engine, however – it’s a meta-search engine. This means that it generates search results from several search engines, such as Bing, Yahoo!, Yandex, and Yummly.

Using DuckDuckGo will ensure that your information isn’t collected or your results custom-tailored, which turned out to be a big problem when Google was caught censoring anti-Hillary search results.

2. Proton Mail (Email Service)

This Swiss-based email system is one of the most secure forms of online communication to date. Boasting a state of the art, end-to-end encryption system, not only will your emails be protected from any potential hackers, they’ll also be inaccessible to the company itself.

In addition to this, since Proton Mail is incorporated in Switzerland, and it operates almost exclusively out of the country, all of your data is protected by Swiss privacy laws, which are known for being some of the best on planet earth.

On top of this, no personal information is required to create an account, unlike Gmail which requires your phone number, name, and date of birth – Proton Mail doesn’t even track your IP address, making it lightyears ahead of other email services.

Best of all, it’s funded entirely by 10,000 generous individuals who partook in the company’s record-breaking crowdfunding campaign, meaning that it comes at no charge to you.

3. IP Vanish (VPN)

Available for Windows, Mac, and even the Android phones, this VPN service is a favorite among deep web dealers and red-pilled Germans alike. These are commonly used in countries such as France, China, and Sweden, where internet access to conservative news sites is severely limited.

With a VPN, or Virtual Private Network, your internet requests are bounced off of a secure server that cloaks your identity, and transmits information to you anonymously. This ensures that even the government will have a hard time tracking your information.

IP Vanish has over 40,000 IPs on 850+ servers in 60+ countries around the globe, making it the most advanced and secure VPN network available to the public, and while it does cost a monthly fee of $7, the peace of mind you receive knowing that the Deep State isn’t tracking your information will be priceless.

4. Tor (Onion Routing Software)

Initially created in the 1990s as a project by the United States Naval Research Laboratory, this downloadable internet search engine has been available to the public for over a decade. It’s used primarily by deep web drug traffickers, but has also been heavily used by journalists and whistleblowers due to its high level of security and anonymity.

Tor works by encrypting your search data and IP, and then bouncing it through a network of relays run by volunteers around the world. This is known as onion routing, which employs multi-layered encryption (hence the name), to ensure secrecy between not only relays, but also between users.

The software is freely available to anyone with internet access, but be warned – it’s best if you use a VPN along with Tor for added security. And while Tor isn’t a search engine, you can go to DuckDuckGo.com while using Tor and a VPN, for complete anonymity of location and searches.