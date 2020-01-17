40% of Countries in the World to Experience Civil Unrest in 2020

Nearly 40% of countries across the globe will see some form of civil unrest or riots in 2020, according to a new study.

Political analyst firm Verisk Maplecroft predicts that 75 out of the world’s 195 countries will see some form of social disorder this year.

That’s an increase on the 47 countries, about a quarter of the world’s total, that saw civil unrest in 2019.

The report predicts that the intensity of unrest is likely to be higher than 2019 due to the danger of protesters being on the receiving end of human rights abuses by authorities.

The study names major countries such as Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Thailand and Brazil that are all likely to experience major social disorder.

It also warns corporations that they will be seen to be siding with authoritarianism unless they act responsibly in the affected countries.

“Companies are at substantial danger of complicity if they employ state or private security forces that perpetrate violations,” states the report.

As we previously highlighted, the end of globalization may bring with it a tumultuous decade that causes commodities like precious metals and real estate to soar.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!