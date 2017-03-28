400 ISIS Jihadists Back In UK, Warns Security Expert

Image Credits: flickr, hinkelstone.

The top priority for any government is meant to be to protect its citizens.

Britain has allowed hundreds of battle-hardened ISIS fanatics to walk back into the country.

Security services are now warning that more than 400 ISIS jihadists are back in Britain.

It is an absurd, mad position to put the public in. Why on Earth were these nutcases ever allowed to return? Why were their passports not cancelled and citizenship stripped?

Instead, Britain now faces the very real possibility of trained killing machines carrying out attacks on the streets of London or elsewhere.

When we talk about strong borders outside of the EU, we usually talk about the numbers of migrants. Now the country is reduced to allowing in terrorists.

