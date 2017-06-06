4,000 Muslim 'Refugees' Admitted to US In May Alone

According to data from the State Department Refugee Processing Center, a total of 3,957 refugees were admitted into the United States in May. It represents a 19.3 percent increase over April’s figure of 3,316 and is the second consecutive monthly increase in refugee admissions.

Executive Order 13780, signed by President Trump in March, suspends the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days, restricts admissions and halts visa applications of citizens from Muslim-majority Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. It includes other provisions designed to hinder the movement of terrorists to the United States.

Parts of the order were subsequently blocked by judges on the notoriously left-leaning 4th and 9th Circuit Courts. Last week, the Trump administration appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the order to go into effect.

Read more