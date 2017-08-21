Girls Kicked Off DC College Campus For Wearing Trump Hat

A group of high school girls visiting the District of Columbia were kicked off the campus of Howard University for wearing a Trump hat, which the school said was making students feel unsafe.

A student at the historically black college going by the name “EssenceDalton” on Twitter posted a photo of the girls on Saturday, writing: “who told these lil yt girls they could come to THE HU like it was about to be some joke.”

who told these lil yt girls they could come to THE HU like it was about to be some joke pic.twitter.com/ACgkNJWB69 — מַהוּת (@EssenceDalton) August 19, 2017

“Yt” is short for “whitey.”

they don't even go here they're just locals posted up in annex tryna be problematic — מַהוּת (@EssenceDalton) August 19, 2017

The school responded assuring they will “take any action necessary to ensure that HU students feel safe& comfortable in our dining spaces,” adding: “This group is no longer on campus.”

We will take any action necessary to ensure that HU students feel safe& comfortable in our dining spaces. This group is no longer on campus. — HUDining (@HUdining) August 19, 2017

The girls later told their story on Twitter:

They also highlighted how an anti-racist activist threatened to “beat the f**k out of them”:

Many others issued similar threats:

They posted like they ready to get they ass beat https://t.co/2PlKaJu0S1 — A L E X ☔ (@Foreign_Al_) August 19, 2017

I genuinely hope they didn't leave unbeat https://t.co/WVnNLkaPLg — Lil Plant 🌿 (@strangelilbird_) August 19, 2017

Beat they asses or forever hold your piece https://t.co/E5CfHjw51j — SCAM'ron (@SkiMaskNast) August 19, 2017

The girls stood up for themselves despite being inundated with racist hate:

You came to an HBCU, one of the few places Black people have historically been relatively safe from racism, and openly supported a racist. — BlackLorenaBobbitt (@YesYourHonor_) August 19, 2017