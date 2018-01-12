44% of Voters Believe Repealing Any Part of Obamacare Is a Good Start

Forty-four percent of registered voters want to get rid of Obamacare and believe that repealing any part of it is a good way to start, according to a Morning Consult poll.

The group polled 4,577 registered voters in November and December of last year and asked them various questions about the Affordable Care Act.

There were 39 percent of registered voters who disagreed with repealing any part of Obamacare, and 16 percent were unsure.

Survey responders were asked whether they favored or opposed the individual mandate, which requires that individuals purchase health insurance or pay a penalty to the IRS.

