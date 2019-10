President Trump is exposing Chinese payoffs to US politicians, which is why lawmakers are moving to impeach him. But the country is on the line. Will America remain free or become a vassal to China?

Follow Infowars on Telegram:

Stay informed by following Alex Jones and Infowars on Gab, Minds, and Discord.

By the way, we are in the final days of the Black Friday Comes Early sale! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping right now!