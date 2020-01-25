56 Million Quarantined In China As Evidence Mounts Communist Govt Covering Up True Death Toll & Scale of Pandemic

Reports and videos out of China show a horrific picture of the chaos caused by the coronavirus, with people collapsing in the streets, troops and armored tanks deployed, and panicked doctors warning of mass infections.

So far, approximately 56 million Chinese citizens have reportedly been quarantined in over a dozen cities across China, underscoring the sheer magnitude and scale of this pandemic.

If China’s official reports of 1,400 infected and 41 dead are accurate, they sure are responding with a heavy hand: shutting down whole cities, deploying troops, and closing thousands of public attractions across the country.

Numerous videos show people collapsing in the streets and hospitals overwhelmed with infected victims.

People are literally dying on the streets of China, 20 million on lockdown, the deadly #coronavirus is spreading across the globe (now 11 countries) at unprecedented rate and WHO director just said that “each country is on its own” and “wash your hands”. WTF! pic.twitter.com/e8K2WZGFAV — Max Howroute▫️ (@howroute) January 23, 2020

Wuhan China 🇨🇳 Corona Virus Update⚠️

Disturbing Leaked Video shows People literally falling over as they succumb to Virus. 10 cities 33 million people have now been quarantined.

1 case found outside quarantine area This Morning. Retweet The Truth#china #Wuhan #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/mMZtmhGUkl — Terrence Daniels (Captain Planet) (@Terrence_STR) January 24, 2020

BREAKING: People are beginning to collapse in the streets of #Wuhan, China as deadly #coronavirus is spreading: pic.twitter.com/IDUPnYs57h — Tom (@TomvdMolen) January 23, 2020

There are multiple reports of doctors at Chinese hospitals catching the #coronavirus after treating the infected patients and later (after incubation period) collapsing on the floor (with similar respiratory arrests symptoms we observed in other videos). pic.twitter.com/JE2Hsq4FU2 — Max Howroute▫️ (@howroute) January 25, 2020

This footage shows this hopeless woman cried desperately "I am also having fever! I am also having a fever!" at a clinic or hospital.#Coronavirus #WuhanPneumonia#Wuhan (sorry got this forwarded video in whatsapp group & unknown source🙏🏻) pic.twitter.com/bBm85Ogish — Bruce😷 (@BruceWayne852) January 23, 2020

#Breaking: Unverified shocking video footage taken from inside the city of #Wuhan of medical personnel treating elderly people under blankets supposedly being infected by the #CoronaVirus, while fireworks is being shot in the air. #China #Disease pic.twitter.com/JkkwbGmoVP — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 25, 2020

This is reportedly a footage of people with Corona Virus collapsing at various points in Wuhan, China. @MoIB_Official please campaign for awareness.

May Allah have mercy on all of us and keep entire human race, Pakistan and Pakistanis safe. Aameen🇵🇰🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/xMiN96uP4Y pic.twitter.com/X8ZNlVoFOQ — Hassnain Iqbal (@HassnainIqbal14) January 25, 2020

There are multiple reports of people collapsing on the ground with sudden respiratory arrests in the streets of China after contracting #coronavirus. This virus has a few characteristics of bio engineering, possible or plausible? (DISCUSSION THREAD) pic.twitter.com/u00QLjKNZc — Max Howroute▫️ (@howroute) January 24, 2020

Medical professionals have been uploading videos warning of the true scale of the coronavirus pandemic, which some claim has reportedly infected 90,000 people in the city of Wuhan alone.

“Not sure if this is real or not but this is basically what she said,” a Twitter user said, attempting to translate. “She a doc in Wuhan, there are 90k cases. Virus can spread from 1 carrier to 14. All medical facilities in wuhan are low in supplies. They are running donation to get masks gloves etc.”

I just received an urgent new video uploaded by the Chinese doctor from the #coronavirus quarantine zone in Wuhan. I need your help with translation and it’s very important we get it right before it goes out to major media outlets. I’m posting it in 3 parts. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/qNxuP3tXuG — Max Howroute▫️ (@howroute) January 24, 2020

Audio allegedly from a medical worker in #Wuhan claiming 100,000 people have been infected with #coronavirus, that the Chinese Gov is not helping and cannot be trusted. "People are dying in front of their eyes" Can anybody please confirm the translation?pic.twitter.com/ohiXaUZTR8 — Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) January 25, 2020

#BreakingNews UPDATE (NEW VIDEOS): Chinese hospitals in several big cities are overwhelmed due to #coronavirus outbreak and can’t accept many patients. Some people are falling and dying on the streets. As Wuhan virus spreads across the country, China puts more cities on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/jFoCelGISC — Max Howroute▫️ (@howroute) January 23, 2020

“Nobody’s come to manage this.” This video allegedly shows dead bodies lying in hospital aisles in Wuhan Red Cross Hospital, the city where the #coronavirus originated. The virus has killed 26 people and infected at least 830 https://t.co/ThQQSVQHKX pic.twitter.com/qgs0E1GdgU — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 24, 2020

Troops and tanks have also been deployed as reports surface of mass cremations taking place to mitigate the influx of infected and dead.

#BreakingNews UPDATE: New video from one of the hospitals in Wuhan, China. More people are getting sick and many not even getting tested for #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) due to constraints. Experts say the number of infected is in the thousands, not hundreds like reported earlier. pic.twitter.com/ej0eEUwTkH — Max Howroute▫️ (@howroute) January 23, 2020

Truly Apocalyptic The #CCP have now sent in troops with live ammunition to “control” the situation. You only see this stuff in movies, #RememberOutbreak #WuFlu #coronaviruschina pic.twitter.com/nWr1V8Puqb — Arslan Hidayat (@arslan_hidayat) January 24, 2020

In #Wuhan, tanks from the #China People's Army arrive in the city as back-up to help treat patients, count the number of infected cases & prevent any entry / exit from the city of 11 million inhabitants.#coronavirus #WuhanCoronavirus#CoronavirusOutbreakpic.twitter.com/GF7y9Zk7aq — ISCResearch (@ISCResearch) January 24, 2020

The Chinese government first quarantined Wuhan, which has a population of 11 million earlier this week, and warned citizens to stay inside their homes.

Roads in Wuhan on lockdown and blocked by police as the city is being quarantined #China #Wuhan #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/KzS4vrWXng — CNW (@ConflictsW) January 22, 2020

🚨Coronavirus ALERT: The mountain roads around Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, are blocked. More than 59 million people are isolated from the world. Already 41 dead and 3 cases in France. The incubation period for the virus is 15 days. #Wuhan#coronavirus#Virus pic.twitter.com/EoX9kHIdc7 — Hamlet#LaReteSiamoNoi (@Hamlet28741041) January 25, 2020

This #coronavirus is definitely not a joke and I’m in the heart of Wuhan🥺 pic.twitter.com/x8jm5mSB57 — Fafa_Fadzai (@fadzai_mangwiro) January 23, 2020

Medical staff at the dedicated isolation ward of Wuhan's People's Hospital wish everyone a Happy New Year, saying: "We're here, don't worry [and celebrate Spring Festival]" – a hashtag that's now propagated online to ease the #coronavirus panic. #有我们在大家安心过年 pic.twitter.com/byWLd8DJ1i — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) January 24, 2020

🚨 #AlertaMundial En #Wuhan, #China, las personas infectadas por el #coronavirus son trasladadas al hospital en cápsulas y así evitar el contagio. Se reportan: ⛔ 1 caso en EEUU

⛔ 1 posible caso en Colombia

⛔ 1 posible caso en Brasil

⛔ 1 posible caso en México 📻 #AM1080 pic.twitter.com/e7ElIcxCAM — Monumental AM 1080 (@AM_1080) January 23, 2020

My friends’ apartment complex getting disinfected in Wuhan yesterday #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/6jH3shTkOb — mxmbt2 (@mxmbt2) January 22, 2020

A city of over 10 million people the streets are empty. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/gV4nXE3UwF — Desmond Bagio T (@KaghoLoudLoner) January 24, 2020

26 dead so far. 25 million people under lockdown. No movements. Hospitals are overflowing with patients. Most people are staying home. 8 cities in quarantine. Chinese happy new year. #Wuhan #Coronavirus #ChinaPneumonia #ChineseNewYear #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/7mSrRMpPJV — Pisso Scott (@Pissoscott) January 24, 2020

The spread has accelerated so rapidly that China has ordered multiple temporary hospitals be built within days.

Construction began on the night of January 23 for a new specialized hospital for #coronavirus patients in central China's #Wuhan City. The hospital is designed to have an area of 25,000 square meters with 1,000 beds and will be put into use by February 3 pic.twitter.com/ePQoxJnM0y — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 24, 2020

A race against time! The Huoshenshan Hospital which is set up for patients with the new #coronavirus is under construction during the Lunar New Year's eve. pic.twitter.com/wwK1XLiovk — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) January 24, 2020

#Breaking: Confirmed – A new hospital in #Wuhan in #China is being build right now, and will be finished within 6 days, to transfer all patients with the only symptoms of the #Coronavirus to begin cleaning all of the other hospitals. The hospital will be demolished afterwards. pic.twitter.com/9k3NeMOVFn — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 23, 2020

Countries with #coronavirus cases: China – 570 cases 17 dead

Hong Kong – 53 cases

Russia – 1 case being investigated

USA – 1 case

Singapore – 1 case Video: Chinese police has put major cities on Lockdown that the virus should not spread. pic.twitter.com/PDS4J3bYKl — News flash (@BRNewsFlash) January 23, 2020

Additionally, most major attractions within China, including over 70,000 movies theaters, have been closed to the public.

NEW: Disney Shanghai closed. Forbidden City shut. Part of Great Wall off limits. All 70,000 cinemas dark. 35 million people on lockdown in 13 cities. 830 infected with #coronavirus and 26 dead. This is China on the eve of Chinese New Year 2020. @CBSNews is here. @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/B7rpLSU8YO — Ramy Inocencio 英若明 (@RamyInocencio) January 24, 2020

In light of these disturbing reports, questions remain: just how truly severe is the outbreak and what lengths has China gone through to cover it up?

Additionally, how will this effect the global economy and population?

Infowars reporter Rob Dew shows the patent number to the Coronavirus which is currently ravishing China.

