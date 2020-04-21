$484 Billion! Senate Approves Second Coronavirus Relief Plan

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a $484 billion relief package funding small business loans, Wuhan coronavirus testing and hospital aid.

Passed by a voice vote, the measure designates $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, $75 billion for hospitals, $60 billion for emergency disaster loans, and $25 billion for testing.

The legislation will be voted on by the House Thursday morning.

President Trump voiced his support for the relief package in a tweet on Tuesday, writing, “I urge the Senate and House to pass the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act with additional funding for PPP, Hospitals, and Testing.”

“After I sign this Bill,” he continued. “We will begin discussions on the next Legislative Initiative with fiscal relief….to State/Local Governments for lost revenues from COVID 19, much needed Infrastructure Investments for Bridges, Tunnels, Broadband, Tax Incentives for Restaurants, Entertainment, Sports, and Payroll Tax Cuts to increase Economic Growth.”

