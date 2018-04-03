Trump Deploys Military to Stop Illegals at Border

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. military will be used to guard the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We are going to be guarding our border with our military. That’s a big step,” Trump told reporters gathered at the White House. “We cannot have people flowing into our country illegally, disappearing, and by the way never showing up for court.”

The president’s comments appear to take aim at current U.S. policy which requires border agents to catch then release family units who arrive at the border from noncontiguous countries.

