4Chan Trolls Mock 'False Flag' Bomb Scare By Making Parody 'Bombs' Of Their Own

You’ll no doubt be shocked to learn the “weaponized autists” at 4Chan are not buying the latest bomb scare targeting Democrats less than two weeks out from the midterms.

On Wednesday, CNN’s Jim Acosta shared images of one of the suspect devices he says was sent to CNN.

Photos of the bomb and package sent to CNN pic.twitter.com/nBq3ArtChJ — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 24, 2018

The New York Times reported Wednesday that bomb technicians who studied the device said it “had hallmarks” of a “fake explosive” of “the kind more typically depicted on television and in movies, rather than devices capable of detonating.”

"Some bomb technicians who studied photos of the device […] suggested that the bomb sent to CNN had hallmarks of fake explosives — the kind more typically depicted on television and in movies, rather than devices capable of detonating" https://t.co/nJ97wDpvs9 — John Ismay (@johnismay) October 25, 2018

As the New York Times reported:

None of the devices harmed anyone, and it was not immediately clear whether any of them could have. One law enforcement official said investigators were examining the possibility that they were hoax devices that were constructed to look like bombs but would not have exploded. […]A digital clock was taped to the middle of the pipe, a feature that experts say is typically shown on fictional bombs in an attempt to ratchet up dramatic tension, but unnecessary in real life. In fact, bombmakers generally avoid attaching visible clocks to their devices to keep from tipping off their targets about when the bombs are set to explode.

4Chan trolls responded by sharing parody “bombs” of their own using the “Autist Cookbook” which they shared along with comments such as, “Just got this in the mail, I’m scared!”

On Wednesday, NBC News’s Ben Collins said the alleged bomb plot was likely inspired by “talk radio and Fox News” rather than “fringe websites like 4chan and Qanon-adjacent communities on Reddit and Facebook,” so I’d say such parody is fair game.

There will be a rush to pin these mailbombs on extremist talking points from fringe websites like 4chan and Qanon-adjacent communities on Reddit and Facebook, but Soros, Obama and the Clintons have been viewed as the root of all evil on talk radio and Fox News for over a decade. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 24, 2018

Extremist talking points may get workshopped on fringe sites, but they're platformed on and reach the most dupes on Fox News. Never forget that Sean Hannity was literally tying Hillary Clinton to actual Satanism three days before the 2016 election.https://t.co/9qL6eaOYNl — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 24, 2018