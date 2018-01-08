4D World: Light Moving In Fourth Dimension Observed During Quantum Hall Experiment

Any mention of the fourth dimension and our mind immediately wanders to the possible wonders of time travel. Since Albert Einstein’s Theory of Relativity was introduced in 1905, the fourth dimension is said to be time any movement along this dimension would cause the object to move forward or backward in time.

In our physical world, we can perceive three dimensions and one extra dimension of time as we move through the Universe. But, two quantum experiments have shown that have shown the existence of a fourth spatial dimension for the first time.

The teams of scientists from U.S. and Europe have shown that, in addition to the conventional three-axis where an object can move up-down, left-right or forward and backward to an observer, there exists a fourth spatial dimension could introduce new directions of motion.

The discovery was made by studying the results of two quantum hall experiments. The quantum Hall effect happens when the motion of an electron in a material is restricted to only 2D. When an electron system is subjected to very high magnetic fields perpendicular to the material at very low temperatures initially leads to what is observed as the quantum Hall effect where the voltage no longer increases continuously like seen in the conventional Hall effect, but rather jumps in discrete steps.

