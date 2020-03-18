5.7 Mag Quake Strikes Near Salt Lake City

A 5.7-magnitude quake struck outside Salt Lake City, Utah, US, early on Wednesday, the country’s Geological Survey reports.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 07:09 am at a depth of 9.3 km.

According to the Utah Division of Emergency Management, this was the largest quake in the area since 1992.

No injuries or damage have been reported so far.

We are receiving earthquake reports from Logan to Riverton. The strongest shaking seems to have been felt around Salt Lake County. The power has been knocked out in some areas. #utquake — Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) March 18, 2020

Aftershocks are very likely during the day, the division added.



