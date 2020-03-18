5.7 Mag Quake Strikes Near Salt Lake City

Image Credits: Denis Tangney Jr / Getty Images.

A 5.7-magnitude quake struck outside Salt Lake City, Utah, US, early on Wednesday, the country’s Geological Survey reports.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 07:09 am at a depth of 9.3 km.

According to the Utah Division of Emergency Management, this was the largest quake in the area since 1992.

The quake was registered at a depth of 9.3 kilometres at 07:09 am, the US Geological Survey said. ​

No injuries or damage have been reported so far.

Aftershocks are very likely during the day, the division added.


Alex Jones reveals how the coronavirus outbreak is the perfect crisis for the globalists to use in order to create a totalitarian prison planet in a very short amount of time.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Detention Center Will No Longer Arrest & Hold Certain Suspects Due to Coronavirus

Detention Center Will No Longer Arrest & Hold Certain Suspects Due to Coronavirus

U.S. News
Comments
Oprah Winfrey Forced to Deny She Was Caught Up in Celebrity Sex Trafficking Arrests

Oprah Winfrey Forced to Deny She Was Caught Up in Celebrity Sex Trafficking Arrests

U.S. News
Comments

What Is Our Country Going To Look Like If Millions Of Americans Start Dying From The Coronavirus?

U.S. News
comments

Twitter Allows Bernie Bro Who Threatened to Kill Cops to Remain on Platform

U.S. News
comments

Philly Police to ‘Delay’ Arrests Of Car Thieves, Robbers & More Over Coronavirus Risks

U.S. News
comments

Comments