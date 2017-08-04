5 Stage of Decline After Feminism Infects Society

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Individuals within the body politic are what cells are to organisms.

Just as people can catch diseases, nations can suffer from ideological maladies. Here’s how the feminism disease progresses.

Stage 1: Benign growth

Feminism begins as a benign condition, but case studies show that it often metastasizes into malignancy. Political movements in democratic societies are similar to homeostasis processes in organisms. If groups are disadvantaged under the law, they will consider this unfair and pursue change. This becomes pathological, if in excess (disrupting the homeostatic balance the other direction), or if hidden agendas become vectors for ideological pathogens.

