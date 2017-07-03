5 Ways to Revolt Against the Modern World

Image Credits: Karen and Brad Emerson / Flickr.

Italian philosopher Julius Evola wrote a book in 1934 entitled, Revolt Against The Modern World.

The book is prophetic in that Evola was able to accurately diagnose the ills of modern civilization while they were still only ideas awaiting implementation. But Evola doesn’t give a lot of practical guidance as to how a man can revolt against the modern world. Here are some ideas for how we can implement Evola’s ideas.

1. Go outside

Evola was an avid mountain climber before an allied bomb robbed him of the use of his legs. For Evola, alpinism was something more than exercise, it was a spiritual experience. The concentration involved, the sheer danger of climbing, and the magnificent scenery all help to purify the mind.

Read more


