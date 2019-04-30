5-Year-Old Boy Thrown Off MOA Balcony is 'Alert And Conscious'

The family of 5-year-old Landen Hoffmann, the child who was thrown three stories off a balcony at the Mall of America around two weeks ago by a 24-year-old convict with multiple priors, is “alert and conscious” according to his family.

His family released the following statement to their GoFundMe page on Saturday:

All praise, glory and honor to God! He saved our son’s life and is healing him in the most miraculous ways. We are so elated to let you know that our son is now alert and conscious and is no longer in critical condition! We are now turning our focus to additional surgeries, healing, rehabilitation and eventually a return home, which we hope will happen by June. We want to personally thank each and every one of you for your love, prayers and support. We are astounded and so blessed by the over 28,000 individuals and families, from literally around the world, that have donated to our gofundme page. Your love and generosity overwhelms and means so much to us! We have no idea where we would be without you – God and your prayers have sustained us. As we have done before, we want to continue our plea and gratitude for your continued respect of our family’s privacy. The road to recovery remains long, but with God and you, we are assured to make it through. Please keep praying for our son and may our loving God bless you and everyone you love.

Though he has broken bones all over his body, including fractures in his face, Landen’s family pastor Mac Hammond of the Living Word Christian Center who met with his doctors said during his Easter Sunday sermon that “there was zero evidence of brain damage – there wasn’t even swelling.”



“No spinal chord injury, no nerve damage, no internal injuries that were life-threatening — there was some small internal bleeding that had to be addressed,” Hammond said.

The Daily Mail reported on Saturday: “The family’s attorney did not confirm nor deny Hammond’s remarks but did clarify that the comment comparing the boy’s injuries to a bike accident referred only to his facial injuries, not his health overall.”

Landen’s GoFundMe page surpassed $1 million over the weekend.