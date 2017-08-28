5-year-old Girl Taken From Christian Family, Given to Muslims, Forced to Learn Arabic

A sickening case has emerged in Tower Hamlets, London of a young girl aged just 5 being forced to live with foster carers who took away her Christian cross and demanded that she learn Arabic. The Muslim carers wore a niqab and burka covering their faces.

In a report seen by The Times, girl was apparently so distressed after the experience that she cried and begged authorities not to take her back there as the carer didn’t speak English.

Tower Hamlets. Of course it's Tower Hamlets. pic.twitter.com/TXHrY54aeQ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 28, 2017

The girl was also apparently barred from eating bacon and recently told her mother that “Christmas and Easter are stupid” and “European women are stupid and alcoholic”.

A friend of the family has said that: “This is a 5-year-old white girl. She was born in this country, speaks English as her first language, loves football, holds a British passport and was christened in a church.

“She’s already suffered the huge trauma of being forcibly separated from her family. She needs surroundings in which she’ll feel secure and loved. Instead, she’s trapped in a world where everything feels foreign and unfamiliar. That’s really scary for a young child.”

This horrific situation exposes the total failure of multiculturalism. For a young English girl to now be in surroundings where she’s been taught hardline Muslim values and with carers who don’t even speak the language is a shocking indictment not just of the care system, but of the complete lack of integration in areas like Tower Hamlets.