50% Of Americans Favor A Pre-Emptive Strike On North Korea Even Though Many Can’t Find It On A Map Of The World

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Should the U.S. take military action against North Korea?

If you ask many Americans this question, they will tell you that we should, but as you will see below some of those same people cannot even find North Korea on a map of the world. And most Americans seem to have no idea that if we start bombing North Korea that it could literally start World War 3. The North Koreans have warned us that if we strike them they will respond by firing missiles at South Korea, Japan, Guam and potentially even targets in the continental United States. It would be a war in which potentially millions of people could die, and in the end there would be no “winner”. If a single North Korean nuke detonated in Seoul, Tokyo or another major city, it would be a disaster on a scale never seen before in modern human history.

So we should definitely not enter into a conflict with North Korea lightly. But according to a poll that just came out, 62 percent of Americans consider North Korea to be a “very serious threat”, and 50 percent favor “the U.S. taking military action against North Korea in response to its development and testing of weapons that could reach the U.S. mainland”.

Right now, the Trump administration is definitely stuck between a rock and a hard place. Because North Korea already has missiles that can reach the continental United States, and they are working on developing an entire fleet of ICBMs that would be capable of wiping out the entire nation. But like I discussed in the opening paragraph, a direct military strike risks the chance of starting the most catastrophic war in modern history.

Sadly, most Americans know very little about North Korea or about why it is important. In fact, Jimmy Kimmel discovered that many Americans cannot even find it on a map of the world…

Earlier this week, President Trump threatened North Korea with “fire and fury” if the North Koreans didn’t back down.

North Korea almost immediately responded by threatening to bomb our military bases on Guam.

In response to that threat, President Trump promised to do things to North Korea that “they never thought possible”…

‘Maybe it wasn’t tough enough. They’ve been doing this to our country for a long time, for many years, and it’s about time that somebody stuck up for the people of this country and for the people of other countries,’ Trump countered. ‘So if anything, maybe that statement wasn’t tough enough.’ Trump said Kim Jong-Un should be ‘very, very nervous’ about U.S. retaliation. ‘Because things will happen to them like they never thought possible, OK?’ he said.

Not too long after that, the North Koreans responded with an angry statement that promised “a shameful defeat and final doom” for the United States…

Moments ago, North Korea’s state-run KCNA news agency responded to the latest iteration of mutually-assured threats of destruction, blasting that it will “mercilessly wipe out the provocateurs making desperate attempts to stifle socialist country” and adds that “the U.S. will suffer a shameful defeat and final doom if it persists in extreme military adventure, sanctions and pressure.”

This exchange would probably be humorous if millions of lives were not hanging in the balance.

In the end, President Trump is going to have a decision to make, because the North Koreans are not going to back down in this nuclear game of chicken. In fact, they have already clearly stated that there will be no negotiations when it comes to their nuclear weapons program…

‘We will, under no circumstances, put the nukes and ballistic rockets on the negotiating table,’ North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said, effectively declining to engage in talks about the nuclear program.

So either President Trump is going to have to back down, take military action or find another way to deal with North Korea’s nukes.

Let there be no doubt – the North Korean people are fully prepared for war. They are trained to hate America from birth, and enmity toward our nation is one of the key pillars of their society.

This week, a massive rally was held in Kim Il-sung Square that was intended to demonstrate their solidarity…

TENS of thousands of North Koreans have been pictured raising their fists in a show of strength at a mass rally yesterday after Donald Trump threatened to destroy the regime. Incredible snaps show Kim Il-sung Square in the capital Pyongyang filled with people carrying placards plastered with propaganda slogans. Party supporters carried signs with messages like “Strike the United States with nuclear thunderbolt!”, “Those who touch us will not escape death” and “A revenge attack of annihilation”.

Even though many Americans are completely oblivious to what is going on, that is not the case in Japan. Patriot missiles are being moved into position in Tokyo, and sales of bomb shelters are going through the roof…

Pictures show how a PAC-3 Patriot missile unit has been moved in to a compound at the Defence Ministry in the capital after officials said they could shoot down North Korean rockets if they pass overhead. Sales of bomb shelters in Japan are said to have increased as tensions continue to rise in the region while officials in Seoul have vowed to bolster their defences. But South Korean citizens – long accustomed to its neighbour’s fearsome rhetoric – are staying remarkably calm as the crisis unfolds, it has been reported. Officials in Hawaii, meanwhile, say they are working on how to warn its 1.4million residents in the event of an attack.

Hopefully cooler heads will prevail, but I have been saying this for quite a while now and yet we continue to move toward war.

Yes, the United States could defeat North Korea militarily, but in the process millions (or even tens of millions) of people could die, and such an outcome is absolutely unthinkable.