500 Doctors Write To Trump Warning Lockdown Will Cause More Deaths

More than 500 doctors have added their names to a letter to President Trump urging him to end the lockdown, warning that it will cause more death than the coronavirus itself.

In the letter, sent last week, doctors described the lockdown as a “mass casualty incident”.

“We are alarmed at what appears to be the lack of consideration for the future health of our patients. The downstream health effects of deteriorating a level are being massively under-estimated and under-reported. This is an order of magnitude error,” it states.

Written by Simone Gold, a California emergency medical specialist, and further signed by hundreds of doctors, the letter adds “The millions of casualties of a continued shutdown will be hiding in plain sight, but they will be called alcoholism, homelessness, suicide, heart attack, stroke, or kidney failure.”

“In youths it will be called financial instability, unemployment, despair, drug addiction, unplanned pregnancies, poverty, and abuse,” the letter further urges.

It notes that “Suicide hotline phone calls have increased 600%,” while sales of alcohol have increased 300% to 600%.

“Because the harm is diffuse, there are those that hold it does not exist. We, the undersigned, know otherwise,” the letter concludes.

While globalists have urged that lockdowns need to continue, medical and economic experts across the board in multiple countries are warning that the loss of life will be much greater than that caused directly by the virus itself, if lockdowns are not scrapped.

A leaked study from inside the German Ministry of the Interior has found that the impact of the country’s lockdown could end up killing more people than the coronavirus due to victims of other serious illnesses not receiving treatment.

A Guardian analysis has found that there have been thousands of excess deaths of people at home in the UK due to the lockdown.

Professor Richard Sullivan also warned that there will be more excess cancer deaths in the UK than total coronavirus deaths due to people’s access to screenings and treatment being restricted as a result of the lockdown. Physicians in the US are issuing the same warnings over cancer screening.

Sullivan’s comments were echoed by Peter Nilsson, a professor of internal medicine and epidemiology at Lund University, who said, “It’s so important to understand that the deaths of COVID-19 will be far less than the deaths caused by societal lockdown when the economy is ruined.”

In addition, new figures from the UK’s Office of National Statistics show that the number of deaths from flu and pneumonia is three times higher than the total number of coronavirus deaths this year.

A data analyst consortium in South Africa asserts that the economic consequences of the country’s lockdown will lead to 29 times more people dying than the coronavirus itself.

Experts have also warned that there will be 1.4 million deaths from untreated TB infections due to the lockdown.

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 50% off!